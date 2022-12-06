Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Auditor

DES MOINES – State Auditor Rob Sand recently issued an advisory alerting Iowans to a potential phone scam in which the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office (AOS).

A concerned citizen notified the AOS Office on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, that they had received a phone call from a person inquiring about their mortgage. The caller also stated that they knew the concerned citizen’s name, address, and height.

