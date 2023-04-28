DES MOINES – State Auditor Rob Sand responded recently to the Iowa Senate passing the final version of Senate File 478.
“The bill is the greatest pro-corruption bill and the worst perversion of checks and balances in Iowa’s history because it lets state government hide documents from auditors, and ends judicial review of such decisions,” said Sand. “To eliminate checks and balances on power is an attack on democracy and an invitation to corruption.”
Senate File 478 denies the Auditor’s Office access to the courts in a dispute with the governor’s administration and instead has a 3-person panel decide who wins the dispute, with 2 of those people serving in the Governor’s administration.
“This bill doesn’t just open the door to fraud and corruption, it blows it off of its hinges,” said Sand. “It allows governmental entities to hide records necessary to prove abuse of tax dollars and allows dishonest, double-dealing insiders to conceal their waste, fraud, and abuse.”
A bipartisan group of oversight and accounting professionals, including the Iowa Society of CPAs, is on record opposing the bill, and a fiscal note issued by the bipartisan Legislative Services Agency shows Senate File 478 jeopardizes more than $12 billion in federal funding for Iowa programs. If access is denied to documents related to federal funding, that federal funding would be put at risk.