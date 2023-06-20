DES MOINES – In May Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand responded to Governor Kim Reynolds’ remarks about Senate File 478 during a recording of Iowa Press.
“Every Iowan should be alarmed if a politician replaces independent courts with a decision panel they control as a way to “work things out.” All the supporters of this bill have worked out is a way to hide waste and corruption, without any pesky independent auditors or independent courts in the way,” said Sand.
Senate File 478 would, in many instances, eliminate checks and balances by limiting the Auditor’s access to the courts. Instead, an arbitration board, made up of two representatives from the executive branch and one representative from the Auditor’s Office, would decide if records needed to expose waste, fraud, and abuse would be turned over to the Auditor’s Office.
“As I noted weeks ago, I’ve tried to “work things out” with the legislative leadership and the Governor, to avoid a bill opposed by a bipartisan coalition of government watchdogs and auditor professionals from around the country. My communications still have not received a response,” said Sand. “What arbitration is used for in private sector audits is billing disputes. But auditors can’t be denied records they need to do their audit, public or private- unless this bill becomes law.”
In June, Sand continued to press the case against Senate File 478, this time on the national stage. In an interview on MSNBC’s All in With Chris Hayes, Sand called out Governor Reynolds and Republican lawmakers’ brazen attacks on Iowa’s system of checks and balances, saying,
“It’s comically corrupt. Instead of going to the courts—and that’s what I think is actually a really interesting wrinkle here, is that this isn’t just an attack on a Democrat—it’s an attack on the independent court system in Iowa because they have removed from the courts’ jurisdiction the ability to decide whether or not the Auditor’s office should get a document.”
Sand noted that in his first term, the Auditor’s Office uncovered a record amount of waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayers’ dollars. He is also the only Democrat currently holding statewide elected office, resulting in what The Atlantic called a “comically obvious” partisan power grab. Sand continued,
“I think the bigger picture is, there’s a handful of people who control the state of Iowa. This little group of insiders doesn’t want someone in the Auditor’s Office who’s actually serious about doing the job. And it’s easier for the rest of the party to go along with something corrupt because I’m on the ‘other side.’ They can get most of their legislators to go along with it because I have a blue shirt on instead of a red shirt.”
Iowa Republican lawmakers’ decision to make it easier to hide waste, fraud, and abuse by removing the State Auditor’s access to the courts is no surprise: Just last summer, the Governor called for just that, saying “I need a state auditor that’s not trying to sue me every time they turn around…focus on your office.”
The State Auditor’s office under Sand’s leadership has never sued the Governor.
The State Auditor’s role is, however, to focus on uncovering misspent money by taxpayer-funded entities—something Senate File 478 seeks to prevent.
The bill lets state agencies and the Governor work together to hide documents from the auditor and eliminates checks and balances by killing Iowa courts’ ability to review such decisions. It also jeopardizes the state’s bond rating and puts billions of dollars in federal aid for Iowa at risk.
The law will take effect on July 1, just as other states are expanding the oversight powers of auditors.
