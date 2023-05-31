East Buchanan senior Ben Hesner shot a 156 over two days of work and finishes in a tie for 7th-place. Hesner shot an 80 the first day but came back on day two and bettered his score by 4-strokes, firing a 76. There were 69 golfers competing.
* T7 Ben Hesner East Buchanan SR +14 F 80 76 156
East Buchanan junior Jaeden Hellenthal competed in her first state tournament in Boone on Thursday and Friday, shooting a 99 on both days. This was good enough for a 34th place finish. There were 74 girls in the tournament.
* 34 Jaeden Hellenthal East Buchanan JR +54 F 99 99 198
Jesup’s Morgan Krall traveled to Marshalltown last Thursday and Friday to compete in her first state tournament. The nerves were apparent on day one, but the always cool freshman collected herself and came back on day two and improved her score by 7 strokes. The day 2 score got her into the top 10. 78 girls competed in the two-day event.
* 10 Morgan Krall Jesup High School FR +33 F 91 84 175