On Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 my office in conjunction with Iowa Emergency Management and the National Weather Service (NWS) will be conducting a “State Wide Tornado Drill”.
At approximately 10 a.m. NWS will indicate a “TORNADO WATCH” to be followed by a “TORNADO WARNING” in which we will sound the alarms at approximately 10:15 a.m.
At the time of initiation, I urge any and all schools, facilities or institutions to practice their “Tornado” drill.
In the case of actual severe weather, the drill will be postponed until the following day, (Thursday March 30), at approximately the same time.