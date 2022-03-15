JESUP – Steve Brown passed away in December 2019 at the age of 53.
As an art teacher for 38 years, the last 29 in Jesup, he left behind several colleagues, former students, and friends. To honor him the Steve Brown Art Center (SBAC) Fund was recently established under the Buchanan County Community Foundation (BCCF), an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
Steve was a founding member of the Jesup Arts-in-the-Park organization and was instrumental in getting the now world-famous Ying Quartet to live, teach, and work in Jesup as the first artists involved in the National Endowment for the Arts Chamber Music Rural Residencies Program. Originally from Winnetka, Ill., the string quartet comprised of siblings: Timothy and Janet Ying (violins), Phillip Ying (viola), and David Ying (cello).
Jim Gillespie, a friend and colleague of Steve’s, is the president of a board of directors formed to create the Steve Brown Art Center.
Gillespie shared that Brown was known for:
- Quickly incorporating new technology into his classroom. “He would attend a continuing education in-service and the next day he would use what he learned with his students,” said Gillespie.
- His themed art units. For a unit based on Motown, students could paint pictures, create murals, or sculpt something related to the theme.
- Getting students involved in creating posters for local events. “If someone came to Steve in the morning to create a poster, he would get students involved and have it done by the end of day,” said Gillespie.
- Was an activist to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- Eclectic collections of flowers, plants, Christmas trees and ornaments, and cookie jars.
“He once bought a tepee to set up on his deck for guests to stay in in his backyard,” said Gillespie.
Gillespie was inspired to create the art center after viewing a documentary about a woman who invited artists to come live in her home and given space to work on their art. He then gathered a group of people together with ties to Jesup or the arts. Each has a skill set ranging from artistic, to financial, to experience with non-profit organizations. In addition to Gillespie, the board consists of Henry Brownson, Alex Ruehlow, Calvin Vogel, Kara Masteller, Dean Youngblut, Bill Aguiar, Brody Vogel, Rhianna Bigwood, and Angelica Perez.
By partnering with BCCF, they have received some advice and any funds collected are tax deductible as they complete the process of becoming a 501c3 entity.
The current mission is for the SBAC to house up to six artists in a rural artist-in-residency program for professional and emerging artists in all areas of the arts and humanities (e.g. writers, dancers, painters, sculptors, videographers). Artists will be offered accommodations and studio space in exchange for their contribution of labor and maintenance of the buildings and grounds.
“Many artists cannot afford to pay for everyday life and work on their art at the same time,” said Gillespie. “The SBAC will provide this opportunity while also creating an artistic, educational and cultural impact on North Central Iowa through art education and other activities.”
The artists will be asked to share their talents with area schools for 30 days in a year-long commitment.
According to BCCF, “In addition to an artist residency program, SBAC will be offering community programming starting in Jesup before expanding to neighboring communities. Programming will include a Community Speaker Series that will showcase existing creatives who reside within the community as well as a Pop-up Series that will spotlight and partner with local businesses to provide opportunities for community engagement.”
Gillespie and the board are looking for funds and a location.
“We think we may need a million dollars to make the program sustainable,” he said.
The board is also considering different types of locations, but the goal is to have a property the end of 2024.
Financial gifts to support The Steve Brown Art Center can be made to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. Checks should be made payable to The Steve Brown Art Center Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at fund.cfneia.org/stevebrownartcenter. Donors to the fund can take advantage of normal federal deductions for charitable gifts.
For more information or for questions about giving to the SBAC Fund, contact Terry Gaumer, affiliate development director with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1354 or tgaumer@cfneia.org.
