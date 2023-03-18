JESUP – Nonagenarian artist Barb Prall gave a demonstration of her painting talents at CoWork591 in February.
Prall is a painter, sculptor, teacher, and owner of Barb’s Fine Art Marion.
Sponsored by the Steve Brown Art Center, Prall spent a little time talking about the science behind painting pictures, but preferred to grab her brushes, throw out the rules, and started painting.
She had several of her works of art placed around the CoWork591 space and spoke a little about each piece. One of the drawings was competed in 20 minutes, while others took days as she had to let a layer of acrylic paint dry before adding the next element. Not one to stand around watching paint dry, Prall would have several paintings in progress at the same time I her studio.
To learn more about Prall, her art, and her classes, visit barbsfineartstudio.com or view her YouTube channel or Facebook page.
For more information about the Steve Brown Art Center contact Jim Gillespie at 319-290-0241 or visit www.stevebrownartcenter.org and sign up for their podcast.