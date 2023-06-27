INDEPENDENCE – Steven C. Fowlkes, 62, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Unity Point - St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Steven was born on August 20, 1960, the son of Arthur Sr. “Skeeter” and Rita (Williams) Fowlkes. He grew up in rural Otterville, Iowa, and attended the Independence Community Schools.
He is survived by his mother, Rita; and six siblings. Steven is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Sr.
Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.