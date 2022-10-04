Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Steven K. Ristvedt, 76 years old, died peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5th, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

