INDEPENDENCE - The Independence Stingrays’ Swim Team had their first home meet on Saturday, June 17th. The Stingrays competed against the Dysart Swim team and the Oelwein-Fairbank Sharks. This meet featured some of our smallest swimmers, ages 8 and under, swimming 50 meters for the very first time. The Stingrays had top finishes with thirty five 1st place finishes, thirty seven 2nd place finishes and twenty six 3rd place finishes.
Kennedi Benesch had a state qualifying time in the 50m Breaststroke.
Did you know that the Independence Stingrays Swim Team is part of a bigger team? It is!!
Stingrays swim team is a part of the Big Six Swim Club, a USA Registered Summer Swim Team.
Big Six Swim Club (or BSSC) is composed of teams who practice in the outdoor city pools of Dike, Dysart, Independence, LaPorte City, Oelwein/Fairbank, Parkersburg, and Waverly. These teams host “intra-squad” meets, which means only swimmers/teams who are part of BSSC participate.
Each town team hosts two “home” meets (one on either Tuesday or Thursday evening, and one Saturday), and travels to other town teams for an additional 4 meets. The final meet of the season is a “Swim-Off” where all teams attend with one swimmer per event/age group.
For Invitational, Open, or Championship meets, our swimmers swim as team Big Six instead of their individual town teams.
The Stingrays traveled to Waverly to swim against the Waverly Area Swim Club Gators & the Oelwein-Fairbank Sharks on Thursday, June 22nd.