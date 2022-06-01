WAVERLY – Thursday, May 26, 2022: It was not the ending that the Mustangs girls soccer team wished for, but after a 3-0 loss to the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks last Thursday in the Regional Finals, the Indee girls were emotional, as expected, but quickly set their sights to the future – and the future is certainly bright.
“It was certainly not the end of the season we had our target set for,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “and to their credit Waverly-Shell Rock played a very good game.”
The Mustangs came out in the first half with a little big game jitters and Coach Conaway says that the girls just weren’t connecting on the passes they have been all year.
Waverly possesses great speed with their forwards and exploited that in the first half.
Waverly would score all 3 goals in the first half and two of them were just bad luck on the part of the Mustangs. The first goal by the Go-Hawks came 13 minutes into the game when Mustangs goalie Lyndsay Meyer slipped and fell. The second goal came on a free kick and a bobbled ball rebound.
In the second half the Mustangs offensive attack was strong, and they kept the ball on the scoring half of the field, but the Waverly defense was just too resilient.
“We did a much better job of controlling the second half,” added Conaway, “but just couldn’t get the ball in the net.”
“Season wise, I couldn’t be prouder than I am of this group. The JV squad was 9-2 on the season, improved daily and worked hard. The varsity team went 14-3, won the conference title and earned the opportunity to play in the regional final. After the game there was some disappointment by the players but then they immediately turned to what needs to be done in the off-season to get to the top of the mountain. With only graduating two seniors this year and 10 returning starters next season watch out 2023…. We are coming for you.” -Coach Shawn Conaway
Independence graduates just two seniors – Maya Douglas and Libby Webb.
Sophomore Easten Miller ended the season with 36 goals, which was 11th most in the state. She sits 8th in 2A and is the highest scoring Fresh-Soph player in the state.