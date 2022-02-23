DES MOINES – The Independence Mustangs had three wrestlers compete in the traditional wrestling tournament on February 17-19.
Junior Carter Straw was one win away from reaching the podium with a consolation second round match that came down to the last second and a heartbreaking — highly controversial 4-3 loss to eventual 3rd-place finisher Ty Koedam of Seargent Bluff-Luton.
Senior Isaiah Weber was seconds away from winning by Fall in his first-round matchup with Austin Chally of Saydel, only to succumb to an injury that forced Weber to withdraw from the tournament.
Junior Mitch Johnson would finish 0-2 for the day after a tough 3-2 loss to eventual fifth place finisher Drake Collins in the first round, then losing by fall in the consolation first round.
“Individual tournament was rough. We were so close in many situations but were unable to come up with points when we really needed them. I hope in Mitch and Carter’s case they use the pain of losing to fire them up over the off season to do more. We have a bunch of student athletes in this category who could invest time in the off season to have a better next season. Next year could be another special year.
Isaiah also had an unfortunate event with an injury that ended his high school career. Want to wish him and the rest of the seniors the best as they finish up their careers here at Independence.” — Head Coach Michael Doyle
2A-138
Champ. Round 1 — Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan) over Carter Straw (Indee) (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Easton Wheeler (Anamosa) (Fall 5:18)
Cons. Round 2 — Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Carter Straw (Independence) (Dec 4-3)
2A-145
Champ. Round 1 — Austin Chally (Saydel) over Isaiah Weber (Independence) (Inj. [time])
Cons. Round 1 — Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Isaiah Weber (Indee) (M. For.)
2A-170
Champ. Round 1 — Drake Collins (West Liberty) over Mitch Johnson (Independence) (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Kyler Ricard (Eddyville-Blakesburg) over Mitch Johnson (Indee) (Fall 1:10)