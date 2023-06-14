INDEPENDENCE – The strawberries are ripening quickly and the season is short.
Locals have been happy to see the Bagge Strawberries vans at farmer’s markets and The Trendy Tulip this past week. Now the “U-Pick” fields are open.
Bagge Strawberries is located at 2029 170th Street (go to the “five mile curve” north of Independence on Highway 150 and follow the signs).
U-Pick Hours
Monday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 4 to 7p.m.
Wednesday 8 a.m. to 1pm & 4 to 7p.m.
Thursday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 4 to 7p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
U-Pick is a family friendly event. Customers can be transported to and from the field and given a designated row. Containers are provided. Several varieties of berries are grown so they will ripen at different times.
Store Hours for Picked Berries:
Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers will find freshly picked strawberries at the store, plus shortcake, strawberry jam made onsite, Hightail ice cream (made in Sumner) featuring Bagge Strawberries, and now High Brow Wine (from Lubben Vineyards & Wines, LLC in Marion) with Bagge Strawberries.
The Bagge’s have prepared a flyer with more information on the berries and included some favorite recipies.
History
John and Shelly Bagge started farming in 1975, but decided to grow and sell strawberries as a way to save money for their three children’s college educations. They started in 1999 with one-and-a-half acres. Today they have 32 acres of berries and three college educated children with desirable careers. Ben is a Physical Therapist; Ashlyn works in IT; and Michael is an engineer with John Deere. The ‘kids’ help out where they can. Michael comes back in the spring and fall to help with field work. Ashlyn lives in North Carolina, but is able to work remotely, so she is at the farm now during harvest time to help in the store in between online meetings.
To check on berry availability, call 319-334-3983. Follow Bagge Strawberries on Facebook for when they will be at local markets.