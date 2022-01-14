Christmas is over. Gone is the stress picking out the perfect present (that’ll probably be returned anyway). Gone are the Christmas cookies (and all the weight-loss achievements from last year). Gone are the crazy relatives who still question every life decision you’ve ever made (including your choice of spouse, political affiliation, and hair style). Gone is Christmas and all the stress that comes with it!
Well … yeah … that’s not how it works, is it?
For many people, stress never really goes away, it just changes with the circumstances. Sometimes stress is caused by depression and sometimes depression is caused by stress. And sometimes, what we think is stress is actually depression or anxiety or some other mental illness. For millions of people, Seasonal Affective Disorder is in full swing right now.
According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, around 18 percent of Americans are diagnosed with anxiety and another 9.5 percent are diagnosed with depression. That’s a lot of people! That means there is a good chance that you or someone in your closest circle of family and friends will be diagnosed with either depression and/or anxiety and therefore, there’s a good chance all of you will be affected by anxiety and/or depression.
Now that you know how widespread anxiety and depression are, it’s foolish to pretend it doesn’t exist or that people who suffer with depression and anxiety just need to toughen up.
When God sent his son to us so many Christmases ago, he was showing us compassion. Jesus came to be with us to help us suffer through the worst of our conditions – our humanness (which, by the way, is also our greatest condition). Christmas wasn’t intended to induce stress; it was intended to relieve stress.
We are Christmas people; we believe God became flesh and dwelt among us. We are also Resurrection people; we know that suffering happens but isn’t the final answer.
If you know someone who suffers with depression or anxiety, the best gift you can give them is a listening heart. Hear what he has to say. Listen to what she is telling you.
If you are suffering with depression or anxiety, find someone who will listen to you and be honest with them (and yourself). Call the suicide prevention hotline (800-273-TALK) or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (800-622-HELP) any time, any day if you need help and don’t know where to go. Call your doctor or your pastor. Call someone and understand that you are not weak because you are struggling with your mental health.
God created us to love others and acknowledging the struggles of our family and friends is perhaps one of the greatest acts of love we can do.
Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. (Matt. 11:28)