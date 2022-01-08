TAMA – Michael Kascel scored 22 points and Daniel Brock added 20 to lead the Independence Mustangs to a 69-53 win at South Tama (0-10) on Tuesday night. “It’s great to get two in a row on the road and have a chance to get back to .500 on Friday night when we host Vinton-Shellsburg,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty. The Mustangs shot over 51% from the field as a team, led by Kascel’s eye-popping 80% (8-10). Kascel did most of his damage in the second half, battling foul trouble all night and only had 2 field goal attempts in the first half. “Michael Kascel on the bench obviously was a big factor in the final score,” said Beatty, “We need to commit to get the ball to him more. I challenged the team at halftime, and I give them credit, they implemented what I suggested. Very few teams have a post presence like Mike, and we seem to forget that at times.” South Tama hasn’t won a game this season, but they weren’t about to lay down. The Trojans had a new transfer in senior guard, Osceola Tyon, who was playing in his first game with South Tama. Tyon had 24 against the Mustangs. “We were challenged and always are when we travel to Tama,” said Beatty, “His (Tyon) first game for South Tama County last night. #24 was quick, fast, could penetrate and shoot it as well. Not the same team I watched on film.” The Mustangs kept a slim lead throughout the first half and led this game 31-25 at the half. A lot closer than expected. “When we come across players like that, we have to have a sense of more urgency as a unit, said Beatty, “Not an excuse but, myself, our staff, or kids had no idea he was on the team or going to play. It was a surprise, and he will help the Trojans win 4 to 6 games during the second half of the season.” The third quarter was even as both teams traded baskets and the Mustangs led by 8 going into the fourth quarter. “Our team defense was not up to par last night and did not help early enough,” added Beatty, “Our mindset has to be self-motivating with more pride consistently. We can’t just be mad when we miss a shot, we have to be mad when the guy we are guarding scores, or we don’t rotate properly defensively. When we learn to develop that mentality and implement it for four quarters game nights, we can be really good.” In the fourth the Mustangs would explode for 26-points and put this game away. “We were challenged in several ways, Kascel had 4 fouls, only played about half of the game,” said Beatty, “and I give the kids credit, we responded mentally and physically with some emotion created by the players themselves.” 1 2 3 4 T Indee 18 13 12 26 69 South Tama 13 12 10 18 53 Junior Wyatt Kresser had a good night and Coach Beatty says that it was his most solid game of the season. “Wyatt was really good on the glass for us last night,” said Beatty. Senior Nick Homan had another nice outing for the Mustangs, starting for the second time in his varsity career. “He produces from offensive rebounds, loose balls, and making plays defensively,” added Beatty, “His length really gives us an advantage on the defensive side of the ball. Best of all he understands his role and just does it with no questions asked.” Daniel Brock continues to score it well and is showing strides in scoring the ball inside the 3-point arc. Beatty added, “Daniel will need to commit to that for us to be successful over the second half stretch run.” PTS RBD AST STL BLK K. Schmitt 2 2 1 1 0 W. Kresser 9 8 1 0 1 K. Palmer 0 0 0 1 0 N. Homan 9 3 0 0 0 M. Kascel 22 8 1 0 2 S. Wendling 5 3 3 2 0 T. Weber 0 0 2 0 0 D. Brock 20 4 1 3 1 I. Wilcox 2 4 0 0 0 The Sophomore squad scored 87 points last night and moved to 9-0. “They continue to produce a balanced scoring attack and it seems like someone different steps up for them each night out,” said Beatty. The Freshman group scored 70 points and are now back to 4-4. The Mustangs are now 4-5 on the season and hosted Vinton-Shellsburg (2-7) on Friday night. Maquoketa Valley (5-4) will be in town on Monday. Look for that game in next Wednesday’s paper. Then the boys will travel to Center Point-Urbana (2-6) on Tuesday night.
