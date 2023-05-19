INDEPENDENCE – As part of the 2023 Day of Service, students traveled around the Independence Community School District to pick up trash, wash headstones, and help with civic, church, and business projects.
They could be found along Highway 20, Kenny Nelson Park in Rowley, in and around Brandon, and around Independence parks, streets, cemeteries, and businesses. Some of the stops included: 319 Social House, the Illinois Depot, River Ridge Golf Course, the food pantry, Heartland Acres, Wapsipinicon Mill, AP Castings, River Ridge Golf Course, etc.
“The Day of Service was tremendous!” said Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke. “Students and staff had very positive feedback regarding the time spent at various locations in our three communities. We have heard back from community members about their appreciation of the work that was done. We are looking forward to making this an even better event in the future! Our school really appreciates all that our communities do to help us have a great place to learn and work!!”