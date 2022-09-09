JESUP – Our local Jesup Rural Woman’s Study Club, which has recently celebrated its 90th Anniversary, will start our new program year September 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the Jesup Library. Roll call answers to “A Summer Escapade.” Bring your own drink, dues, district registration, and Ronald McDonald items. We endeavor to improve our community as we broaden our understanding of today’s issues, enhance our skills, affect legislative change, network, and form friendships.
Through the service areas of Arts, Civic, Education & Libraries, Environment, and Health our local club programming is dedicated to implement charitable, educational, and service programs. We contribute to the Jesup library, award Jesup School scholarships, provide local school and clothing supplies, serve meals for domestic violence victims, recycle, and promote wellness and mental health awareness.