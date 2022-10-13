JESUP – On October 3 the Jesup Rural Woman’s Study Club presented a check to Jesup Elementary School Kindergarten teachers for the spring field trip to the Williams Center in Oelwein. The club purchased tickets to The Ugly Duckling, one of this year’s offerings of theater for children by the Gallagher Bluedorn Kaleidoscope Series.
Study Group Donates to School
sistercarrie
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
44°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 55%
- Cloud Coverage: 29%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:19 AM
- Sunset: 06:27:14 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.