Rural Women Kaleidoscope 221003

Standing left to right are transitional Kindergarten teacher Brooke Rausch; Kindergarten teacher Sarah Nolan with Berkley, a service dog in training with Retrieving Freedom, Inc. out of Waverly; Kindergarten teacher Katie Martin; club president Shirley Bergman; club member Cindy Lellig; teacher Trisha Fueling; and club members Mary Adams and Cheryl Parker.

 Courtesy Photo

JESUP – On October 3 the Jesup Rural Woman’s Study Club presented a check to Jesup Elementary School Kindergarten teachers for the spring field trip to the Williams Center in Oelwein. The club purchased tickets to The Ugly Duckling, one of this year’s offerings of theater for children by the Gallagher Bluedorn Kaleidoscope Series.

