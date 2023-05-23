INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Success Center (BCSC) held a graduation ceremony for five students on Friday, May 19, at Independence Junior/Senior High School. For 20 years BCSC has been an alternative program serving the Independence, Jesup, and East Buchanan school districts.
Students attend BCSC for a variety of reasons with one common attribute: due to their current life situation, they are not experiencing success in a traditional high school setting. BCSC is concerned with the total student, including social, emotional, and academic growth.
The ceremony included the graduates entering to “Pomp and Circumstance” and a welcome message from Independence Community School District Superintendent Russ Reiter. Erin Maurer, BCSC program assistant, introduced the graduates and acknowledged family members.
Receiving a diploma were: Samuel Biggs, Jaidyn Kayser, Tayla Neilson, Avallon Schmitt, and Courtney Warthan.
The Briggs family recorded the event for Samuel’s father who is currently deployed overseas.
The students then presented a carnation to their parents, followed by hugs.
A heartfelt tradition for the BCSC graduates is to provide a short speech of appreciation. The speeches are personal testimonials of their educational and life journey to graduation. They take the opportunity to publicly thank those who have helped and encouraged them along the way.
After the speeches, the next BCSC tradition is the bestowing of fun gifts from Maurer and Shelly Bertelli, who has been the BCSC coordinator for 17 years. Although the budget is small, the gifts are well thought out based on the personality, an interest, or an experience of the student. In addition, Bertelli talked a bit about each graduate and offered a word that embodied their nature.
- Samuel Biggs: “Kind”
- Jaidyn Kayser: “Family”
- Tayla Neilson: “Super”
- Avallon Schmitt: “Authentic”
- Courtney Warthan: “Soft Spoken”
As the gifts were announced, each graduate came up for a hug from their BCSC teachers.
Independence School Board President Kim Hansen and Vice President Gina Trimble then presented diplomas and graduation tassels to the graduates.
Graduates and families were then invited to be photographed and to converse with guests and administrators. This year all five Independence School Board Members were in attendance. In addition to Superintendent Reiter, other administrators present were Principal Ian Kleman, Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke, and Director of School Improvement Erin Burmeister.