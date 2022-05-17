SUMMER CAMPS

EVERONE is welcomed to join us for some summer fun, excitement, and new adventure! Below are the programs available through ISU Buchanan County Extension and Outreach. Hands-on activities are open to all youth with the suitable age groups noted. Each program is $10. ALL programs are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Independence Public Library is covering the $10 fee for its participants.
Please use this registration form to sign up in advance: https://tinyurl.com/yhrvrpaw
Astro Camp
Most suitable for grades 4-8
NASA Astro Camp is an opportunity to take part in NASA STEM lessons. Get involved with STEM activities to inspire future astronauts and engineers to learn about space with unique activities that are out of this world.
June 7th, Tuesday Jesup Public Library
June 21st, Tuesday 1st Ward Park
Theatre STEM Camp
Most suitable for grades 3-5
Join us for a fun filled day to learn all about theatre. Practice your acting and speaking skill, while engineering props and simple costumes. The day will end with a short performance for friends and family.
June 9th, Thursday Riverwalk Parks
July 25th, Monday Jesup Public Library
Dig Those Dinosaurs Camp
Most suitable for grades K-3
The Dinosaur Science Camp involves traveling back millions of years ago to the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth. We explore fossils, learn about paleontologists, and dig up some dinosaur bones.
June 23rd, Thursday 1st Ward Park
July 27th, Wednesday Kidsville Daycare
Crime and Spy Science Camp
Most suitable for grades 3-5
Investigate crime scenes and learn the skills necessary to become a detective and solve mysteries. Writing secret notes, fingerprinting, mystery powder analysis, are some of the ways you will learn to become a detective.
June 16th, Thursday Jesup Public Library
June 28th, Tuesday Fairbank Public Library
July 20th, Wed. Independence Public Library
Island Adventure Camp
Most suitable for grades K-2
At Island Adventure we’ll explore and learn about the ocean and coastal life, including otters, manatees, polar bears, and whales. We’ll use maps to study the island and learn about island survival. We’ll also get to be pirates!
June 14th, Tuesday Riverwalk Parks
July 13th, Wednesday Jesup Public Library
July 18th, Monday Fairbank Public Library