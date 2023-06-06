Independence, IA (50644)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.