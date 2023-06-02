FONTANA PARK – It is time to register for the Conservation Board’s popular series of summer youth programs.
Registration is limited on all camps. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on Public Events to get your child registered.
Wee Nature Tales
Mondays, June 5 – July 17 10-11 a.m.;
Tuesdays June 6 – July 18 10-11 a.m.;
Thursdays June 8 – July 20 10-11 a.m.;
Fontana Nature Center Classroom
Ages: 3-5 yrs; Cost: $30; Registration limited to 15/class
This hour-long session combines age appropriate nature stories with simple nature projects and explorations. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is limited to 15 children per session.
Nature Explorers
Mondays, June 5 – July 10 1-2:30 p.m.;
Wednesdays, June 7 – July 12 9:30 -11 a.m.;
Thursdays, June 8 – July 13 1 -2:30 p.m.;
Picnic and Awards Wednesday July 19, 12 p.m.
Fontana Nature Center Classroom
Ages: 6-8 yrs; Cost: $30; Registration limited to 20/class
This all-new program encourages an early interest in science and nature through hands-on exploration of the Fontana Park environment. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates. Adults are welcome to attend.
Young Naturalists
Tuesdays, June 6 – July 11 1 - 3 p.m.;
Wednesday, June 7 - July 12 1-3 p.m.;
Picnic and Awards Wednesday July 20, 12 p.m.
Fontana Nature Center Classroom
Ages: 9-12 yrs; Cost: $30; Registration limited to 20/class
Children will discover the world in which they live, and their relationships with plants and other animals. All new activities will bring participants face to face with environmental issues, problems, and solutions.