Venture beyond the beaten path as you join the library and sign up for the Independence Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Registration is open now, and the program goes from June 6 to August 6. Come join us, ages 0 to 110 are welcome!
Just as there are opportunities for all ages, there are also additional opportunities for visiting the library. Beginning in June, the library will be open on Sundays from 1:00-4:00 pm. We hope you will take advantage of the additional weekend hours!
Summer break can be a tough time to keep reading skills up, which can lead to what researchers call the “summer slide.” According to Scholastic’s Kids and Family Reading Report, a child’s attitude towards reading enjoyment and importance is a predictor of reading frequency. “Kids want books that entertain, but also the ones that help them make sense of their world.”
Researchers have been studying the “summer slide” since 1996. Annual studies have shown kids lose significant knowledge in reading and math over summer break, which tends to have a snowball effect as they experience subsequent skill loss each year. A more recent study of children in 3rd to 5th grades also showed that students lost, on average, about 20 percent of their school-year gains in reading and 27 percent of their school-year gains in math during summer break.
The staff at the Independence Public Library will take the time to help your child find something they are interested in. Excitement in the subject matter can help provide the passion and motivation to keep reading. We have something for every reading level, from the beginning reader to the high school student. Examples are books on CD, picture books with an attached audio player (Vox Books), board books for babies, just right books with incremental reading levels, picture books, junior and junior easy non-fiction books, junior fiction, and young adult books.
Younger children are prone to the most learning loss because they’re at a crucial stage in their development. “In general, kids learn a lot more in kindergarten, first grade, and second grade than kids in middle school or high school, because learning follows a curve where it’s accelerated early in life and then plateaus,” says James Kim, Ed.D., an assistant professor of education at Harvard University. “Things like decoding, letter knowledge, and word reading skills are very susceptible to decay without frequent practice, as are math facts like addition and subtraction.”
Third grade seems to be a crucial time where children can begin backsliding in their reading. Experts find reading for enjoyment begins to take a back seat, thus causing reading time to slip. So how do parents make sure this doesn’t happen, or at least keep it from being severe?
Participation in our Summer Reading Program can help. On
average, children that participate in Summer Reading Programs read a minimum of six books over the summer, which leads to outcomes of higher reading and math scores upon return to school in the fall. Compare this to children who don’t read in the summer months, and studies show that these children can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school.
To sweeten the pot and keep the excitement going, babies, children, teens, and adults will receive prizes as they reach certain point levels for reading. Points are also given for attending programs and participating in a variety of activities. So, register now by going to the library’s Summer Reading Program webpage, https://qrco.de/IPLSRP22 and then clicking on “Beanstack,” or stop at the library to get registered! Together, we can keep your children from experiencing the “summer slide.” We make it easy with an online tracking app for your phone or computer, and if you aren’t comfortable with that, you can use a paper form.
For more information, please visit ww.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470. We’d love to have you stop in as well, and we have a summer reading program booklet for your family to keep so you can easily access the information you need.