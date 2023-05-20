INDEPENDENCE – Are you excited to embark on a literary adventure this summer? IPL Summer Reading Program (SRP) kicks off on Monday, June 5 and invites readers of all ages to explore new ways to express yourself with the theme, “Find Your Voice.” Sign-up begins online at independenceia.beanstack.org beginning May 25 and in-person on June 5, so mark your calendars!
The SRP is an important part of learning, growing, and discovering ways to express your thoughts as well as your creativity. Our SRP provides incentives and prizes to help motivate you while offering exploration through reading and a variety of events. All ages – babies, children, teens, and adults are encouraged to participate.
Summer break can be a tough time to keep reading skills up, which can lead to what researchers call “summer slide.” Giving children choices in their reading can improve their attitude and enjoyment of reading, which are predictors of reading frequency. Researchers have been studying “summer slide” since 1996. Annual studies have shown kids lose significant knowledge in reading and math over summer break, which tends to have a snowball effect as they experience subsequent skill loss each year.
Younger children are prone to the most learning loss because they’re at a crucial stage in their development. “In general, kids learn a lot more in kindergarten, first grade, and second grade than kids in middle school or high school because learning follows a curve where it’s accelerated early in life and then plateaus,” says James Kim, Ed.D., an assistant professor of education at Harvard University. “Things like decoding, letter knowledge, and word reading skills are very susceptible to decay without frequent practice, as are math facts like addition and subtraction.” How do parents make sure this doesn’t happen, or at least keep it from being severe?
Participating in “Find Your Voice,” our Summer Reading Program, can help. On average, children that participate in Summer Reading Programs read a minimum of six books over the summer, which leads to higher reading scores upon return to school in the fall. In contrast, children who don’t read in the summer months can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school.
At the Independence Public Library, we will take the time to help your child find a book he or she is interested in. Excitement in the subject matter can help provide the passion and motivation to keep reading. We have something for kids of every reading level, such as books on tape, Vox books (picture books with a built-in audio player), board books for babies, just right books with incremental reading levels, picture books, junior and junior easy non-fiction books, junior fiction, and young adult books.
Don’t forget, there are prizes for babies, children, teens, and adults for reaching established reading goals. You also get more opportunities to win by attending library events! “Find your voice” at the Independence Public Library this summer!
For more information, please call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library. You can also stop at the library to pick up a booklet outlining this summer’s program and events!