INDEPENDENCE – A lot of fun has been had this summer at IPL. We’ve hung out with Backyard Friends, wrangled reptiles, enjoyed ice cream and garden tours, gathered around the campfire listening to spooky stories, learned how to make a meal over the campfire with Craig Bussan, headed out together for a bit of socializing and exercise on Footpath Fridays, and much more!
Don’t forget the community reading goal of 500,000 minutes. If we reach the goal, there will be a Super Splash Town Water Battle August 7 — kids against grownups, sisters against brothers and every person for themselves at this town-wide water fight, so let’s continue reading and logging our minutes!
Keep in mind, the deadline for logging to reach the community reading goal was August 3, this gave us a few days to make sure we have met our goal and to let you know about the details of the water fight that we hoped to have on August 7. As of today’s writing we have read 328,383 minutes as a community, which means we are 65 percent of the way to reaching our goal.
While we are nearing the end of the summer reading program, there are still many more exciting programs to enjoy. Hope you didn’t miss the All-A-Flutter Butterfly Encounter on July 27 where you could get a close look at butterflies with a chance to feed them in butterfly encounter tents. Other events were: Outdoor Story Time July 28 and August 4 and Crafting for Kids August 1; Ocean Odyssey Mobile Touch Tank August 3, where kids explored the important roles sharks and rays play in the ecosystem and even get the opportunity to touch some of the animals; and Footpath Friday at IPL each Friday through August 5. We hope you joined us as we took strolls around Independence.
Keep in mind, for Summer Reading Program prizes and drawing entries, you had until August 6 to log your minutes and activities. Prizes need to be picked up at the library by this Saturday, August 13 at 3:45 p.m.
All of us at IPL thank you for participating in the Summer Reading Program and striving to reach our goal of 500,000 minutes read!