INDEPENDENCE – A lot of fun has been had this summer at IPL. We’ve hung out with Backyard Friends, wrangled reptiles, enjoyed ice cream and garden tours, gathered around the campfire listening to spooky stories, learned how to make a meal over the campfire with Craig Bussan, headed out together for a bit of socializing and exercise on Footpath Fridays, and much more!

Don’t forget the community reading goal of 500,000 minutes. If we reach the goal, there will be a Super Splash Town Water Battle August 7 — kids against grownups, sisters against brothers and every person for themselves at this town-wide water fight, so let’s continue reading and logging our minutes!

