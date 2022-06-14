Were you one of those lucky kids that was “privileged” enough to be allowed to attend Summer School every now and then? Yeah, I just couldn’t fit enough knowledge in my head during the regular school year and what joy it was for me to participate in the summer school program.....EVERY SUMMER!! So to all other Summer School Attendees, here is your summer school quiz. Answers are found elsewhere in the paper, (I hope). How many two cents stamps are there in a dozen. In baseball, how many outs are there in one inning? A farmer has 17 sheep and all but nine die. How many do you have left? There is one sport in which neither the spectators or the participants know the score or leader until the end of the contest. What sport is this? What fruit has it’s seeds on the outside? How many animals of each sex did Moses take on the ark? Is there a 4th of July in Great Britain? If your doctor gives you three pills, telling you to take one every 30 minutes, how many minutes will the pills last? There is only one vegetable or fruit that is never sold frozen, canned, processed, cooked or in any form BUT fresh. What is it? There is only one sport in which the ball is always in possession of the defensive team & the offensive team scores without touching the ball. What is it?
Extra Credit Bonus Question: There are 14 punctuation marks in English grammar. To pass this quiz, can you name more than half of them????? Ok, your summer school quiz is over. Go find the answers elsewhere in this paper and see how well you did.
Ok, ok, here’s an extra credit question; “What are eight ways a baseball player can legally reach first base? Getting a base hit is one way. Name the other 7 ways!
Let me know how you did at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319.327.4640.