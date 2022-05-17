Buchanan County Farm Bureau is hosting a forum with qualified supervisor candidates for Buchanan County. Join us on Wednesday, June 1 at Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback Meeting Room (101 Water St. S, Quasqueton, IA 52326) from 6:30 to 8p.m. There will be a meet and greet from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the formal forum will be from 7 to 8 p.m.
Come and meet all the qualified candidates before you vote! The following candidates will be in attendance; Dennis Fuller, Pete Gaumer, Gary G. Crawford, John Lynch, Charlie Hamilton, John Kurtz, Dawn Vogel, and Jeff D. Anderson.