Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Buchanan County Farm Bureau is hosting a forum with qualified supervisor candidates for Buchanan County. Join us on Wednesday, June 1 at Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback Meeting Room (101 Water St. S, Quasqueton, IA 52326) from 6:30 to 8p.m. There will be a meet and greet from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the formal forum will be from 7 to 8 p.m.

Come and meet all the qualified candidates before you vote! The following candidates will be in attendance; Dennis Fuller, Pete Gaumer, Gary G. Crawford, John Lynch, Charlie Hamilton, John Kurtz, Dawn Vogel, and Jeff D. Anderson.

Trending Food Videos