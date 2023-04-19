INDEPENDENCE – Last week the Buchanan County Supervisors signed a proclamation to recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which was April 9-15.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office put out the following statement:
“Every year during the second full week of April, we highlight and honor the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community. This week-long event is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public via emergency dispatch. It is a week that should be set aside so everyone can be made aware of their hard work and dedication.
“An estimated 240 million calls are made to 911 in the U.S. each year. In many areas, 80% or more are from wireless devices. (https://www.nena.org/page/911Statistics)
National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week was first conceived by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County (CA) Sheriff’s Office in 1981 and was quickly adopted in Virginia and North Carolina. By the 1990s, the National Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) convinced Congress of the need for a formal proclamation.
“In 1994, National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week was formally recognized and is celebrated each year during the second full week of April to coincide with National 911 Education Month.
“The job of a 911 operator isn’t as simple as it may seem. Knowing how to appropriately utilize the 911 system can help to not only make a dispatcher’s job easier but can further enhance the effectiveness of an emergency response.
“As many know, 911 is for police, fire, and medical emergencies only. Non-emergency calls should be directed to non-emergency phone numbers.
“Details are critical. Dispatchers aren’t wasting time by asking questions. Many times, emergency personnel have already been dispatched prior to most of the questions being asked:
- Stay on the line with the 911 operator and answer all the questions that they ask.
- Provide an accurate location. If you do not know the exact address, provide the 911 operator with all the details that you can. Look for landmarks, cross streets, signs and/or buildings. First responders need an accurate location to respond as fast as possible.
- Try to stay calm and speak clearly. Don’t hang up when calling 911. If you called by mistake, stay on the line and let the operator know.
- DO NOT call 911 for jokes or prank calls.
- Talk to children about 911, and if you ever let children play with old cell phones, be sure to remove the batteries. Cell phones that are not actively linked to a cell phone provider will still call 911 if they are powered on.
“For more tips and information, and to view a list of our current Communications Staff, visit www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/sheriff and click on the Communications Division link.”