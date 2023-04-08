INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Supervisors recently signed two proclamations to bring awareness to two serious problems, child abuse and sexual assault.
Child Abuse Prevention
At the March 27 meeting, Donna Boos and Nichole LaMarsh on behalf of Operation Threshold and Buchanan County Volunteer Services, Inc. (Buchanan County’s Prevent Child Abuse Council) spoke about the overchallenged families they serve in the area.
The Supervisors then unanimously approved the following proclamation:
Child Abuse Prevention Month
Protecting children in Buchanan County requires action from all community members.
Therefore, we as Buchanan County Supervisors along with Buchanan County Volunteer Services, Inc.,
Buchanan County Child Abuse Prevention Council and Operation Threshold, proclaim April 2023 as the month of “Protecting our Children: Prevention in Partnership.”
We call upon all community members to participate as we proclaim:
• Our children are our most valuable resource and will shape the future of Buchanan County;
• Protecting our child is everyone’s business and we can better promote and support safe, nurturing and healthy families;
• Child abuse and neglect is a community problem and finding solutions depends on involvement among people throughout the community;
• Effective child abuse prevention programs succeed because of partnerships created among child welfare professionals, education, health, community and faith based organizations, businesses, law enforcement agencies and families;
• We support and uplift our communities, families, and individuals so that our children can be raised in safe, loving, and healthy environments;
• We, along with community members must make every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and striving children and families;
• We promote the safety and well-being of all children and families in Buchanan County and recognize the child-welfare workforce and allies who work tirelessly to protect our children. And we honor the strength and resilience of adult survivors of child abuse;
• All citizens should become more aware of child abuse and the importance of prevention within the community, and become more involved in supporting parents to raise their children in a safe, nurturing home and community;
• We call upon everyone to stand together against child abuse and neglect and show our appreciation of the hardworking child-welfare workforce and allies who are steadfast in their commitment to strengthening families, protecting children, and combating systemic inequities.
Therefore, we, as Buchanan County Supervisors, hereby proclaim April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Buchanan County, Iowa and urge all citizens to recognize this month by dedicating themselves to strengthening our community and improving the quality of life for all children and families.
After the meeting Boos and LaMarsh were joined by representatives from Bikers Against Child Abuse to arrange a time to place blue pinwheels on the Court House lawn.
Sexual Assault
At the April 3 meeting the Supervisors heard from Melody Kosobucki of River Center about the issue of sexual abuse. The Supervisors then unanimously approved the following proclamation:
Proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness
WHEREAS, sexual assault affects women, children and men of all racial, cultural and economic backgrounds; and
WHEREAS, in addition to the immediate physical and emotional costs, sexual assault may also have associated consequences of post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, depression, homelessness, eating disorders and suicide; and
WHEREAS, sexual assault can be devastating not only to the survivor, but also for the family, friends, and community of the survivor; and
WHEREAS, since no one person, organization, agency, or community can eliminate sexual assault on their own, we must work together to educate our entire population about what can be done to prevent sexual assault, support survivors and their significant others, and support those agencies providing services to survivors.
NOW THEREFORE, We The Board Of Supervisors In And For Buchanan County, On Behalf Of All Staff And Citizens Of Buchanan County Do Hereby Proclaim The Month Of April 2023 “SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH” in Independence, Iowa And Encourage All Citizens To Learn More About Preventing Sexual Violence.
Contact Information
For more information on Operation Threshold and their services visit www.operationthreshold.org
For more information on Riverview Center and their services visit riverviewcenter.org, including information about hosting a talk by Olympic gold medalist and sexual assault survivor Aly Raisman at three venues: Dubuque – April 20; Cedar Rapids – April 21; and Cedar Falls – April 21.