Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – As part of the first meeting of the year for the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, held January 3 due to the New Year holiday, committee assignments and other annual details were established.

After selecting Clayton Ohrt as Chairperson, Dawn Vogel was selected as Chairperson pro-tem.

Tags

Trending Food Videos