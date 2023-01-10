INDEPENDENCE – As part of the first meeting of the year for the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, held January 3 due to the New Year holiday, committee assignments and other annual details were established.
After selecting Clayton Ohrt as Chairperson, Dawn Vogel was selected as Chairperson pro-tem.
The committee assignments for 2023
Buchanan County Child Abuse Prevention Council- John Kurtz
Buchanan County Council on Aging- Dawn Vogel
Buchanan County Economic Development Commission- Clayton Ohrt; Alternate- Dawn Vogel
Buchanan County Empowerment Board- John Kurtz
Buchanan County Greater Foundation- John Kurtz
Buchanan County Homeless Council- Clayton Ohrt
Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission- Clayton Ohrt, John Kurtz, Dawn Vogel
Buchanan County Tourism- Dawn Vogel
Buchanan County Trails Association- John Kurtz
Central Iowa Juvenile Detention- John Kurtz; Alternate — Clayton Ohrt
Courthouse Security- Dawn Vogel
Disaster Recovery Coalition- Dawn Vogel
E911 Services Board- Dawn Vogel; Alternate- Clayton Ohrt
First Judicial District Dept. of Corrections- Dawn Vogel; Alternate — Clayton Ohrt
Habitat for Humanity Board- Dawn Vogel
Heartland Acres Agribition Center- Dawn Vogel
Independence Area Food Pantry- Dawn Vogel
INRCOG and Regional Transit- Clayton Ohrt
INRCOG Solid Waste Advisory Committee- Clayton Ohrt
Iowa Workforce Development- Clayton Ohrt
Local Emergency Planning Committee- Dawn Vogel
Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority- John Kurtz
Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region- Dawn Vogel; Alternate- John Kurtz
MHI Advisory Board- Dawn Vogel
Middle Cedar River Watershed Authority- Dawn Vogel; Alternate- John Kurtz
North Iowa Juvenile Detention- John Kurtz; Alternate- Clayton Ohrt
Operation Threshold- John Kurtz; Alternate- Dawn Vogel
Pathways (Independence & Waterloo)- Clayton Ohrt
Regional Economic Development- Clayton Ohrt
Resource Conservation & Development- John Kurtz
Resource Enhancement and Protection- Clayton Ohrt
Transportation Policy Board- Clayton Ohrt
Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Authority- John Kurtz; Alternate- Dawn Vogel
Other reorganization motions included:
- Re-appointment of Sherlyn Hazen, Weed Commissioner
- Approve IRS mileage rate to 65.5 cents per mile effective January 1, 2023.
Business discussed at the January 9 meeting included opening bids for road rock for the year and meeting with “Cities with Libraries of Buchanan County” representatives.
At 9:15 a.m. Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch announced there were only two bidders, BMC Aggregates L.C. and Bruening Rock Products, Inc. The bids were divided into two groups: Division I (north) and Division II (south).
- BMC Aggregates, LC Division I, tonnage 52,800, unit price $12.88, total $680,064.00 and Division II, tonnage 52,800, unit price $13.06, total $689,568.00.
- Bruening Rock Products, Inc Division I, tonnage 52,800, unit price $12.9999, total $686,394.72 and Division II, tonnage 52,800, unit $12.9999, total $686,394.72.
The Board approved BMC Aggregates for Division I and Bruening Rock Products for Division II.
Representing the library group were Laura Blaker, Independence Public Library; Nina Payne, Winthrop Public Library; Jackie Oliver, Aurora Library; Angie Happel, Lamont Public Library; Katie Tiedt, Fairbank Public Library, Missy Cook (library proponent) and Gerald Dennie, Winthrop Mayor.
The “Cities with Libraries of Buchanan County” was formed in 2010 by a 28E agreement. The Buchanan County cities with libraries include: Aurora, Fairbank, Independence, Jesup, Lamont, and Winthrop. They all offer library service contracts to cities in Buchanan County that do not have libraries (Brandon, Hazleton, Quasqueton, Rowley, Stanley).
“If the City does not contract for services, the residents of those cities are still welcome to come to the libraries and participate in programs and read at the library,” stated Blaker. “They are not able to do anything that requires a library card, like check out materials and in some cases, use the computers.”
Residents of rural Buchanan County, including non-incorporated areas such as Littleton, may use services at any library as the Supervisors allocate funds on their behalf.
Although part of the discussion was about increasing the County’s allotment to come closer to the state average, the thrust of Monday’s discussion was to ensure the County would remain the fiscal agent for the group and continue to collect and process payments from the communities without a library. The Supervisors agreed, but want to review the 28E for possible updates.
In other business the Board approved Kathryn Hund as a Liberty Township trustee.
They also discussed option regarding the former Public Health Building. No action was taken.
The meeting adjourned at 11:12 a.m.