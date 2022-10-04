INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors signed the annual National 4-H Week Proclamation at their October 3 meeting.
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors signed the annual National 4-H Week Proclamation at their October 3 meeting.
The proclamation states:
WHEREAS, 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, supporting nearly six million youth across the country; and
WHEREAS, 4-H in Buchanan County, just in the past year, had a membership of 252 youth. The 252 youth are mentored by over 100 Buchanan County volunteers to become confident, independent, resilient and compassionate leaders; and
WHEREAS, 4-H is delivered by ISU Extension and Outreach – a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn-by-doing through hands-on projects in the important areas of health, science, agriculture and civic engagement; and
WHEREAS, National 4-H Week showcases the incredible ways that 4-H inspires kids to do and highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Buchanan County who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them; and
WHEREAS, 4-H’s national network of nearly 500,000 volunteers and 3,500 professionals provides caring and supportive mentoring to all 4-H’ers, helping them to grow into true leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries;
NOW, THEREFORE, On this 3rd day of October 2022, We, the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, do hereby proclaim October 2-8, 2022 as NATIONAL 4-H WEEK throughout Buchanan County and encourage all of our citizens to recognize 4-H for the significant impact they have made and continue to make by empowering youth with the skills they need to lead for a lifetime.
In other Supervisor business:
- Bronson Wierck was named a Trustee for Fairbank Township.
- Indee Properties LLC owner Brad Knepper requested to rezone land near 1781 Golf Course Boulevard adjacent to the River Ridge addition to establish townhome housing with a private clubhouse and recreation amenities. The proposed plan includes four six-plex’s with a total of twenty-four units with 2 to 3 bedrooms each. The Supervisors approved the zoning change with conditions regarding occupancy limitations for the units.
- The Board approved a request to advertoise for a person to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Buchanan County Conservation Board.
