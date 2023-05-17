ROWLEY – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session tonight, (Wednesday, May 17) at the Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely Street, to discuss the Jubilee Wind Project. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a presentation from NextEra Energy. The public will have an opportunity to comment.
