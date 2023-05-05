To the Editor:
I am a lifelong Buchanan County resident; 1993 High School graduate; and Iowa State University graduate in Animal Science, with a minor in agronomy, specifically soil health. Last Fall, I was elected to the Buchanan County Soil and Water Conservation District as a Commissioner. Our mission is to “conserve, improve, and sustain our soil and water resources for future generations.”
My first concern is the water. Water follows the path of least resistance. It follows disturbed areas and along buried structures. The concrete base will act like a conduit. Funneling surface water 14-20 ft deeper and faster, skipping the complex filtering of surface nutrients and contaminants before reaching ground water.
I have spoken with a Water Well Contractor (who has 36 years’ experience) about a gasoline spill on a homestead. The spill entered the ground, followed an old trench water line back to the well some distance away. Needless to say, he needed a new well. If our aquifers get contaminated, it may take centuries if ever to dilute the contaminates to acceptable levels. We won’t know until it is too late.
Our soil is some of the most productive in the world. In the last 10,000 — 20,000 years, complex strata and biomass have developed. If disturbed or damaged the soil may never be the same again.
An old road ran through my farm near my home. Decommissioned and farmed over since the 1950s or 1960s, the roadbed is still visible, and crops struggle to grow. There is a large natural gas pipeline that runs through my other farm in Westburg Township. Installed in the early 1960s the path is still visible in yield maps.
Several of us are familiar with the Borrow Pits from the construction of the Interstates forty years ago. To quote some locals, “The dirt still ain’t right.”
The lower quality soils (55 CSR2 and below) are more “forgiving” when disturbed. Usually because that soil lacks the complex strata and biomass.
The higher CSR2 soils, 55 and above, are more fragile and susceptible to compaction, erosion, general degradation, and nutrient and contaminant leaching.
You can’t have a turbine without an access road. I consider these one and the same. It is unwise to destroy good highly productive ground to access a turbine. A proliferation of turbines on good soils will damage and destroy the soil, it would make aerial application of cover crops and fungicide difficult, expensive, or impossible.
My recommendation as an elected Soil and Water Commissioner sworn to protect, sustain, and improve our soil and water are:
- Access Road and Turbine on 55 CSR2 or below.
- Total removal of entire base at time of decommissioning.
Respectfully,
Dale Priebe
Brandon