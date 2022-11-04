The people of Iowa elect an Attorney General every four years to administer justice on behalf of the citizens of the state. This office was never meant to be controlled by the governor, or by partisan political groups. Tom Miller says the core of the office is consumer protection, prosecuting violent crimes, combating fraud and corruption, the farm division, and protecting Iowans’ civil rights.
Miller has led lawsuits against agricultural companies that have returned millions of dollars to Iowa farmers. Winning cases against the tobacco companies and other addictions have resulted in significant settlements that have been used not only to improve the Iowa victims’ lives but recoup the state of Iowa’s expenses for the treatment of drug victims. The State of Iowa is still receiving over $200 million per year from the tobacco settlement. Spearheaded by Tom Miller in coordination with the University of Iowa, IowaOpioidHelp.com is up and running and ready to provide a pathway to recovery for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder.
Attorney General Miller established the nation’s first Farm Division in 1978 and has helped many farmers get settlements, from a pipeline project cutting across their farmland, to pushing for laws to protect farmers who enter contracts with large agribusinesses.
Tom Miller has been re-elected because he has proven time and again that he looks out for Iowa and Iowans. I know Tom Miller is the best Attorney General candidate because he works for Iowans.