To the Editor:

The people of Iowa elect an Attorney General every four years to administer justice on behalf of the citizens of the state. This office was never meant to be controlled by the governor, or by partisan political groups. Tom Miller says the core of the office is consumer protection, prosecuting violent crimes, combating fraud and corruption, the farm division, and protecting Iowans’ civil rights.

