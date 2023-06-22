FONTANA – Friends of Fontana Park is sponsoring a raffle to raise funds for Conservation Board projects that enhance education and park experiences. This year’s top prize is a beautiful, hand-built wooden canoe and paddles, made by Jim Liechty. Jim stresses the canoe is made to use, so don’t be afraid (just because it is such a one-of-a-kind beauty) to use it!
Other prizes include a hand-made bison quilt by Mary Davis and Karen Parkinsons, both of Hazleton, and a variety of gift cards and other items.
You may arrange to purchase tickets by calling the Nature Center at 319- 636-2617 – one ticket is $20. The winner will be drawn Monday, July 31.