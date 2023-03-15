JESUP – CoWork591 is hosting an event for Cedar Valley Angels on Wednesday, March 22 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a presentation at 5 p.m.
Cedar Valley Angels is an affiliate of a national organization dedicated “To walk alongside children, youth, and families in the foster care community by offering consistent support through intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship.”
Cedar Valley Angels reports there are over 7,000 children and youth in foster care across the state of Iowa. Children are removed from their homes and placed in foster care due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment. The compounding traumas of their experience, the removal itself, multiple placement changes, and a system that too often lets children slip through the cracks, often leads to other issues.
To find out how to support Cedar Valley Angels and their mission come to the event March 25 or visit www.cedarvalleyangels.org.