QUASQUETON – After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the back-to back days of deals, join us in kicking off the holiday giving season on Giving Tuesday!
On this global day of giving, we’re raising $10,000 to help us provide our Love&Loss Care Boxes to more hospitals across Iowa and the U.S.! We also have some awesome initiatives in the works that we can’t wait to tell you about that will allow us to spread our mission of providing Love and Support to even more families facing pregnancy and infant loss.
Ways to gear up for Giving Tuesday:
- Donate Via VENMO ( Account Loving-Tanner)
- Visit our Giving Tuesday page (www.lovingtanner.com/givingtuesday) to learn more about all the ways your donations are used and how to create your own fundraising team page where you can earn rewards for fundraising in honor of a special angel baby.
- Follow us on Facebook (Loving Tanner) for exciting updates.
- Share this message with friends and family and encourage them to join the movement
We couldn’t do this work without the generous support of our donors.