QUASQUETON – In 2022 Candice Sweet and her daughter Sadie created a Little Free Food Pantry to serve people in and around Quasky.
The Little Free Food Pantry is currently located on the covered south porch of Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback. The pantry is a blue metal filing case with labeled drawers for non-perishable items.
“Use of the pantry is not reserved for only those in dire straits,” said Sweet last year. “It can be used by anyone, at any time. If reaching into the pantry gives anyone the chance to breathe a little bit easier, especially as the cost of groceries climbs higher (as the cost of everything climbs higher), I encourage them to do so. I think we can all appreciate the importance of saving graces from time to time. In other words, it is absolutely there to use, so please do not hesitate. Also, the pantry is not meant to take the place of our local food pantries and the incredible benefit they provide and the importance of donating to them.”
This summer Sweet has arranged three Community Meals as fundraisers and a time to collect items. The first two were lunches. The third is at suppertime (4 to 6 p.m.) on Sunday August 13 at the pavilion near the ballpark in Quasky. Sweet said she is serving lasagna with garlic bread, etc. The meal (as long as the food holds out) is free, but freewill donations are appreciated. After the July meal the total cash raised was about $500.
To donate items, check the “In Need” sign on the Little Free Pantry.