To the Editor:
I am a lifelong resident of the Cedar Valley. I know firsthand what Hawkeye Community College means to our local community as the owner of Bloom Manufacturing, former president of the Cedar Valley Manufacturing Association, and former mayor.
Hawkeye provided a pipeline of well-trained workers in all areas of the plant with the majority of graduates working in CNC machining, welding, AutoCAD, hydraulics, and electrical maintenance. These employees were extremely knowledgeable with strong technical skills and were essential to our business. These skilled and talented employees are crucial to our ability to deliver quality products on budget and on time.
Hawkeye serves the educational needs of our communities creating a solid workforce, which is critical to our economy. 92% of Hawkeye’s students are from our region, and 92% of Hawkeye’s graduates stay to work, live, and raise their families here.
The community has an opportunity to support Hawkeye and their bond renewal at the existing tax rate. This measure will help Hawkeye to expand its job training in much-needed skilled trades and law enforcement and engage our middle school and high school students in STEM careers.
Vote Yes for Hawkeye Community College’s Bond Renewal on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Mark Collett
Jesup