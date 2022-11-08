INDEPENDENCE – No school on Wednesday, November 23rd? Attend- How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse. It will be an experience you won’t soon forget. For Grades 3-6. Learn how to prepare for survival. Hands on projects of making a Frankentoy, First Aid, self-defense and more. We will end the day with creating yourself into a zombie to play zombie games.
Hosted by Lori Dietzenbach and Emily Martins of Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heartland Acres. It is $10 to register. Lunch is provided. Space is limited. Use this link to register today: