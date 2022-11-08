Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ISUX Halloween Zombie

Just another day for Lori Dietzenbach and Emily Martins of Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach.

 John Klotzbach

INDEPENDENCE – No school on Wednesday, November 23rd? Attend- How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse. It will be an experience you won’t soon forget. For Grades 3-6. Learn how to prepare for survival. Hands on projects of making a Frankentoy, First Aid, self-defense and more. We will end the day with creating yourself into a zombie to play zombie games.

Hosted by Lori Dietzenbach and Emily Martins of Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heartland Acres. It is $10 to register. Lunch is provided. Space is limited. Use this link to register today:

Tags

Trending Food Videos