JESUP – The Friends of the Library are having a free-will donation Bake Sale at the Jesup Public Library this week during normal hours.
The Jesup Public Library hours are:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.
- The library is closed from 1pm – 2pm Monday-Friday
- The library will NOT close from 1-2 pm on early out Wednesdays for JCSD
Still offering curbside pickup! The online card catalog can be accessed at www.jesup.lib.ia.us to reserve books for pick up.
For more information call 319-827-1533.