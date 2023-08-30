BUCHANAN COUNTY – Monarch butterflies have begun their migration from Canada across the United States and into in the mountains of central Mexico. It is a one-way trip of over 2500 miles for some as they breed in Mexico, die, and the new Monarchs evolve from pupae to caterpillar to adult before making the return trip up north.
According to Sondra Cabell, Naturalist with Buchanan County Conservation, “they have never been to these wintering roosts before, but somehow manage to find the same spots used for decades. It wasn’t until the 1970s that scientists knew where migrating monarchs went, and since that time much has been learned.”
Much of the information gathered is due to the efforts of “Citizen Scientists” who tag butterflies and record the sticker number, date, location, gender, and the name of the capturer. Although rare, Cabell has known of Monarchs capture locally, but were tagged elsewhere.
On Saturday, August 26, Cabell and a group of Citizen Scientists gather at Bryantsburg Prairie to try capturing and tagging. Bryantsburg Prairie is a good location because one of the Monarchs favorite flowers, Meadow Blazing Star, grows there. Monarchs also like Milkweed to lay their eggs and let the larva feed on the leaves. Cabell said there are over 200 varieties of Milkweed and 20 grow in Iowa.
On Saturday, 26 Monarchs were tagged.
“Saturday’s event was the first of our tagging season,” said Cabell. “Hopefully they be the beginning of a good tagging season. Everything will depend on fall weather and available flowers for nectar.”
Cabell has been busy with other tagging groups and will be visiting area schools through mid-September.
Two tagging events coming up are “Women in the Woods with Wine” on September 13 and “Public Monarch Tagging” on September 16. Registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and searching for the Buchanan County events.