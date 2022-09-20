Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today hosted members of the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. The delegation’s primary purpose for visiting Iowa was to sign letters of intent for the purchase of corn and soybeans.

“Today’s letters of intent represent the next stage of Iowa’s longstanding, bilateral friendship with Taiwan,” said Gov. Reynolds. “They’re also powerful proof of Iowa farmers’ global reputation for high-quality agricultural production – and the enormous benefits that flow to our economy as a result. I’m deeply grateful to Taiwan for committing to Iowa, and I can’t wait to see where this relationship goes in the future.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos