Last week I was listening to some college football coach remark how happy and fortunate he was for his team to be going to one of the football bowl games. This got me to thinking about today’s college football bowl games compared to the bowl games when I graduated from high school in 1969. It was an interesting comparison or contrast. During the 68/69 football season, there were eleven college bowl games, which included the Cotton, Orange, Rose, Sugar, Peach, Blue-Bonnet, Gator and several others. Eleven! 11! Ten games plus one more!
Do you know how many bowl games there are this football season? 20? Nope! 30? Nope? 35? Still no! As far as this “old school” football fan could ascertain, there are somewhere around 40 college football bowl games now being played. FORTY! That means some eighty teams have been invited to play in some sort of a post-season bowl game. I think the coach referred to earlier would have been unfortunate if he HAD NOT been invited to a bowl game.
I know this National football play-off program is probably good, but, dog-gone it, I miss those great and meaningful bowl games of fifty years ago. The Rose, Cotton, Orange and the others really meant something back then and now they’re just a by-product of the play-off system. The “good ‘ol days.” Anyone with me on this or am I just an old dog barking up a dead tree????
Now on to my “resolutions” for 2022:
- For the tenth year in a row, I will stop procrastinating.
I will stop telling the same jokes and stories of growing up.
- And also for about the millionth time, I am done exaggerating.
- I will try not to miss any meals.
- I promise not to be “passive-aggressive” as opposed to someone I know.
- I’m going to eat less spiders, oysters, gizzards, livers, etc.
- I’m going to be more assertive in my opinions....if that’s ok with you.
- Buy a better and more accurate scale.
- And also buy better quality clothes that don’t shrink so much.
- I’m gonna get just one more dab out of my tube of toothpaste.
And finally, I’ve made a list of people who have annoyed me in 2021 and I’m gonna annoy them in 2022. Haruumph!
That’s it. Feel so much better now. Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. “Are ya with me or against me?”