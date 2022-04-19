I’m putting this column together on Monday, right after Easter Sunday, so I’m still in a bit of the spiritual nature, thus the title, “Expect A Miracle.” I started thinking if I had God’s full attention, and we were both in the miracle-thinking venue, what would I be wanting in the way of miracles. Now, I’m gonna skip the obvious requests, world peace, perfect health, financial success, a good steak and egg prices to go down a little and get in a more light-hearted look at miracles I would want. “Forgive me Lord, if I am sinning” but here are some of my miracle requests...
- The miracle of Spring! Come on Lord, it’s nearing the end of April!! The birds are out; Robins, Bluebirds, Cardinals, Blackbirds & Orioles. Come on, I can’t kid you Lord. I have no idea what any of these birds look like. I’m assuming a blue bird is, ah, blue but aren’t Cardinals & Orioles only found in St. Louis and Baltimore?
- Another miracle that would be nice is for next October, there is an “official” World Series for a change. Official means the New York Yankees are in the World Series. The Cubbies had their moment in the sun a few years back and now it’s time for an official series. Go Yankees!! God’s Angels are decked out in “pinstripes” nowadays.
- Here would be a great miracle!! This year getting my 5th “hole-in-one” in golf! What Lord? Ok, ok, my 4th, er, I mean my 3rd ... OK, COULD I AT LEAST GET MY FIRST!!! Or at least close to one. Please, pretty please. I promise to be good. I’ll try to be fairly good. I promise to have every intention of being good. Is that good enough, Lord?
- How’s this for a miracle, the end of 24 hour news??? Let’s get Walter Cronkite, Harry Reasoner and the likes back. The news from any side divides us too much.
- And speaking of political miracles, how about our elected officials working for the people, (both sides again), and NOT just their own side. Hey, It’s miracle thinking, Lord.
- Here’s one for you Lord, how about helping me stick to eating a little better. Maybe healthier choices and will power would be good. Hmm, wonder if Deb’s bringing home that double-fudge almond nut ice cream I asked her for. I’ll start next week.
- Oh, by the way, speaking of next week, how about the miracle ending procrastination in my life? I get so tired of “waiting until it warms up” or “waiting till in cools off.” Yes, Lord, the miracle of no more procrastinating. No more, I say, no more!! I’ll work on that next week or sometime, maybe when it warms up.
Well Lord, that’s about all for now. I’Il give you a call if I think of some more. Still have you on speed dial. Oh, wait, one final thought on miracles; how about instilling in each one of us the miracle of unconditional love, the miracle of joy, the miracle of faith, hope and charity? And the miracle of kindness. Remember it costs nothing to be kind. Have a great week. Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Love to hear what miracle you would want.