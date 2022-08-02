Have you noticed the great increase in the popularity of tattoos in the last twenty years or so? What was once considered perhaps a statement of rebellion against conformity and society rules is now mainstream acceptance by just about everyone. Back in my generation, tattoos were few and far between, seen usually on sailors, bikers, and those with a rebellious streak. And if a girl had a tattoo, well ...
But that has all changed. There are tattoos everywhere. The young and the old alike; guys and gals a like. Makes no difference anymore. My first daughter, Sarah and one of her friends, way back in ‘95, got tattoos the day they turned 18 and Mom and Dad couldn’t do anything about it. My daughter with a tattoo!! Ugh! What kind of a girl is she? Is she one of those kind? The kind many in my ‘old-fogy’ generation thought were ‘bad girls.’ But ya know something, after the shock wore off, (had to pick Deb up off the floor), we both realized she was exactly the same sweet and loveable girl as she was just a few days earlier. Now many years later and after all three of our daughters have tattoos, as well as one grand-daughter and about 75 percent of people I know under the age of 50 have tattoos, I guess they’re not so bad.
Anyway, as I was thinking about this, I sent out a request asking people their opinions about them. Now the names have been changed but here are a few of their replies:
- Susan said that she had a butterfly tattoo which was a graduation present to herself. They are just an expression of yourself, similar to earrings, jewelry, and clothes.
- Ann says they are most definitely an expression of yourself and she has many, but doesn’t love them all but loves most of them. They give her comfort as each one is a memory.
- Rachael got her first one from a Neil Diamond song. Second one is a cross with a flag draped over it because she loves God and country. Last one is a seagull but that one was her friend’s fault.
- William says he has too many scars so doesn’t need any tattoos.
- Shelia never had any desire to have a tattoo and feels it goes against biblical principle.
- Wilma has multiple tattoos and it’s simply for visual expression of who she is. All her tattoos have specific meanings and that people should be more concerned what they put INTO their bodies than what is put on outside our bodies.
- Dennis says his tattoos have all served a purpose; to remember where he’s been and what he’s been through, both the good and the bad. They remind him of his life’s adventures.
- Carol has only two and they have simple personal meaning to her and her alone.
- Regina also has four tattoos; two in memory of her parents; one grandson baby footprint and one of Mickey Mouse.
- Sharon told me no way and no how. She just hates needles. I hear ya Sharon!!
- Tina has numerous ones and they all represent memories of people she loves or have loved. She would like to have even more.
- Charlene has medical issues and was afraid she would lose her medical alert bracelet or leave it somewhere so she had a medical alert tattoo on her wrist and her worrying stopped. Interesting!!
- Deanna got her first one in memory of her granddaughter who died shortly after birth of SIDS. Others also have meaning to her.
- Steve, Dorreen, and Michelle all never had the desire to get tattoos. Hating needles, putting dye into their skin and going against the Bible were various reasons of theirs.
- And I close with this one ... Theresa does not have one for no particular reason and feels that we sometimes stereotype people with tattoos as if they’re bad people, but she has learned to never judge a book by its cover and she personally has many family and friends with tattoos and loves people with or without tattoos. Well said, Theresa.
Personally I have no tattoos. Just never thought about getting one. But if I did!! Hmmm. Maybe something to do with God. Maybe something with the Yankee insignia. Maybe my favorite scripture. Or how about “Born to raise heck.” Now Deb doesn’t have any tattoos either but in a couple of years we’ll hit fifty years of wedded bliss and maybe we’ll get matching hearts on our ... ah, er, hmmm???? Ya never know!! How about a nice big heart with “Deb & John” written on the inside. Wonder if Deb’ll go for it??
Anyway, let me know what you think about tattoos at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.