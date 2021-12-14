The other day I was a-thinking. Yea, I do think every now and then but not too darn much so as to get a headache. But I was thinking, (money being no object), what would I give all of you for Christmas if I could. New cars for everyone came to mind; huge raises for all; the Christmas lights all working the very first time; the reason why someone invented ‘ye olde fruitcake.’ Although, come to think of it, there have always been some fruitcakes around town. You know who you are!! But now on a more serious note, here are ten gifts I would give ... IF I COULD!!
The gift of APPRECIATION. We all should appreciate what we have just a little more, don’t you think? Appreciate what you have; count your blessings, one by one!!!
The gift of GENEROSITY. There is a powerful underlying theme from the ‘good book,’ and that is from the gospel of St. Luke, chapter 6, verse 38. Nope, you gotta look it up yourself!!
The gift of ENCOURAGEMENT: Every now and then, we all can use a little boost. Everyone’s going through something, and a the gift of encouragement can go a long way to help. And it doesn’t cost anything.
The gift of HOPE. When one loses hope, life ceases to be fun. In 2022, take a chance and hope it’s gonna be a great year. Every good things begins with ‘hope.’
The gift of PRAYER. I don’t think I’ve ever been turned down when I’ve asked someone if I could pray for or with them. We all need a little help from above, don’t we? And ya know, it just might help!!
The gift of OPTIMISM. Ah, the twin brother of HOPE. Forget the ‘half-full glass’ thinking. An optimist always sees the way things could be and then tries to make it a reality. Remember Robert Kennedy’s quote!!
The gift of FORGIVENESS & APOLOGY. I don’t exactly know how one really does this, but just forgive and let it go. And don’t be too proud & stubborn to say ‘I’m sorry. Will you forgive me?’
The gift of HUMOR. Enjoy life and laugh, laugh and laugh some more. Oh and by the way ... laugh at yourself. Everyone else is!! HA HA HA HA HA HA HA. And always have one funny joke ready to tell!
The gift of TIME. Remember the greatest and most important things in life, ARE NOT THINGS. Every year we lose loved ones. Now is the time to spend precious time with them. Don’t miss special occasions.
The gift of UNCONDITIONAL LOVE AND ACCEPTANCE. That ‘turn the other cheek’ thing Jesus talks about is really powerful. It comes from simple unconditional love.
Here’s one more ... The gift of UNITY. Politics has certainly polarized everyone. Can’t we disagree and still be great friends? That would be so nice!!
One final note: Went to the Independence High School Christmas Band and Choir Concert the other night. Beautiful. Great performance. Got some goose bumps!! That ‘Stille Nacht’ as the final combined performance by the band and the choir truly rang in the ‘true spirit of Christmas.’ Thank you all so very much. So with that, from our home to yours, MERRY CHRISTMAS. And have a blessed 2022. Let me know how things are going on your end at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.