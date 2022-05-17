Dear Graduate,
Congratulations! After so many years you’re finally graduating ... from high school or perhaps even college. Where has all that time gone? That first day in Kindergarten. You probably have no recollection of that day, but your parents sure do. Tears flowed abundantly as they took picture after picture of your special day. Now so many years later, your picture again will be taken again and again. Back in the “stone age” when I graduated, I mistakenly thought “Commencement” meant ending, since school was ending. However, it’s meaning is “Beginning.” Your life is just beginning. You’re entering the world, the real world, and you’ve learned so much in your years of school but take it from an “elder,” here is some advice that, if taken, will help you have a prosperous, successful, and happy life. Here goes:
1) For the most part, everything you do and become will be based on the choices YOU MAKE. You are fully and completely responsible for your life.
2) Perfection simply does not exist. You will fail from time to time but get up, dust yourself off and get started again. And again and again...
3) Know this; The world does not owe you anything. It’s up to you as to how successful, happy, and prosperous you are.
4) Be generous; with your time, your money, your friendships, your willingness to help others, and your love for life. Tis better to give than to receive.
5) Along with this, BE KIND, ALWAYS. Go the extra mile and help someone out that has no way of repaying you.
6) Family is everything. Let me repeat this, FAMILY IS EVERYTHING.
7) Don’t forget to celebrate; Life is meant to enjoy. Celebrate birthdays and all the holidays of the year. But don’t celebrate too much!!!
8) Huge advice here: LIFE IS NOT FAIR! Get used to this one otherwise you’ll always be angry and frustrated.
9) Life isn’t Burger King. You don’t always get to have it your way.
10) Memorize some magical words such as “I’m sorry, forgive me, how can I help, please, thank you, you’re welcome, you look nice today, etc.”
11) Learn to forgive others. Everyone makes mistakes from time to time. By the way, “forgive yourself” too.
12) Life is not all about money although it is important. Save 10%, give 10% to charity and live off 80%. You will be rich in so many ways.
13) Many times in your life you’ll meet struggles, pain, sorrow, and hurt. No one is exempt. Surround yourself with loving people. You will need and want them.
14) When you are facing a moral decision, go with what your heart says. It will never lie to you.
15) Your parents love you unconditionally but go out there and make them proud.
16) And finally, no one really cares if you can dance or not--JUST DANCE ANYWAY.
So, class of 2022, CONGRATULATIONS to all of you. You are the future. You are the hope. We hand it over to you. Make good use of it. The day you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced. Live your life in such a way that the day you die, the world will cry and you will rejoice. As the good book says, “Love Never Fails.”
Rev John Sheda
