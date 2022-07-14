I like my office in the church and all, but sometimes it’s nice to work in a little different environment – like in my camper, in a state park, in Wisconsin, when it’s sunny and 79 degrees with a nice breeze.
Sometimes changing your surroundings gives you a little different perspective on things – like how noisy birds and chipmunks can be, but it’s still better than the sound of cars and dogs and sirens.
Sometimes supper tastes better when you have to work a little harder to make it – like when you have to build the fire and stick the hotdogs on a stick and roast them until the skin blisters and chars just a little bit and they’re perfectly delicious.
Scripture tells us repeatedly that taking a break is a good thing. In fact, it’s such a good thing that even God decided to take a break after creating the world.
“Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is a sabbath to the LORD your God. On it you shall not do any work, neither you, nor your son or daughter, nor your male or female servant, nor your animals, nor any foreigner residing in your towns. For in six days the LORD made the heavens and the earth, the sea, and all that is in them, but he rested on the seventh day. Therefore, the LORD blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy. (Exodus 20:8-11)
Honoring the Sabbath doesn’t only provide rest for your body and soul, it allows you a brief respite from life’s routine. It gives you a chance to relax and let your mind be a little less stressed. It allows you to see the world God placed you in a different light – perhaps a dappled light coming through the canopy of an old growth forest, or the polarized light your Raybans let through.
In his hand are the depths of the earth,
and the mountain peaks belong to him.
The sea is his, for he made it,
and his hands formed the dry land.
Come, let us bow down in worship,
let us kneel before the LORD our Maker
(Psalm 95:4-6)
This particular place in time is incredibly stressful. Politics are a mess. Inflation is crazy. There’s a war going on. Covid hangs around just enough to be really annoying. Prejudices and biases are being codified. The environment is under greater stress than it has been since the last ice age. The world, not just our country, is becoming more and more polarized.
In God there is peace and there is comfort. In God there are answers. In God there is grace and mercy. Take some time to enjoy God and I think you’ll find more than just a little rest; you’ll find hope.
For from him and through him and for him are all things.
To him be the glory forever! Amen. (Romans 11:36)