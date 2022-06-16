Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE- Tammy L. “Tami” Corbin, 50, of Independence, IA died on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA, following a battle with Leukemia.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA, with Pastor James Wolf officiating. Burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until the service on Saturday.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Tami Corbin Memorial Fund at Veridian Credit Union 1900 3rd Ave SE, Independence, IA 50644.

